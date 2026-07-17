Jesse Watters Warns Testosterone-Fueled Soldiers Will Become 'Wild Animals' With Women

Fox News frat boy a-hole Jesse Watters responded to Pete Hegseth's call to screen for testosterone deficiencies in the military. It unintentionally warned women in and out of the US armed services to be careful because, "these guys are going to be wild animals."

Watters is genuinely giddy about this even though he's clueless about the effects of Testosterone cypionate, enanthate, or any gel or topical solution they may have on men directly.

WATTERS: He says you lose your endurance, muscle mass. So yeah, I want these guys on it. But you know what's going to happen. The guys that don't need it are going to take it to triple boost. Right. And then they're going to get out there and women on base. You guys better be careful. Port calls women in Asia. You better be careful because these guys are going to be wild animals. You better watch out.

Is the military going to hand out Testosterone treatments to every soldier that asks for it?

Watters doesn't bother warning the men taking testosterone to be careful of their behavior towards women because in Pete Hegseth's military, rape allegations will be ignored, promotions of female officers will be shelved, and if military courts convict you of murder, you will be pardoned.