'Fake': Fox News Downplayed 10-Year-Old Rape Victim Story, Then The Rapist Was Charged

After Fox News pundits downplayed the news of a 10-year-old girl who her rapist impregnated, causing her to get an abortion in another state, an Ohio man was charged on Wednesday with raping the child. Following the Supreme Court's decision to strip women of their Constitutionally protected right to have an abortion, the news of the pregnant child broke. The way Fox News treated the story highlights why women don't report rape.

One pundit called it a "fake" story, and Jesse Waters doubted the reports, saying there isn't "a single police report."

"Are you telling me no one is trying to arrest the child rapist in Ohio?" Waters said. "Because I know Ohio. And they don't tolerate that there. So, where do we stand?"

"If this horrific story isn't accurate, and the abortion doctor and the Indianapolis Star are misleading us, and the mainstream media and the President of the United States seizing on another hoax -- this is absolutely shameful," he added. "And fits a pretty dangerous pattern of politically timed disinformation."

Via the Indianapolis Star:

Gershon Fuentes, 27, whose last known address was an apartment in Columbus, Ohio, was arrested Tuesday after police say he admitted to raping the child on at least two occasions. He's since been charged with rape and is being held on a $2 million bond.

Dinesh D'Souza, of course, brought up that the rapist is undocumented. This is seriously his take on what happened to that child.

The Left is in a quandary. Yes, they want to hype the “10 year old rape victim” story. At the same time, they want to conceal the “illegal alien perpetrator” story. So these foul people must decide what matters most: killing the unborn or protecting illegals who rape children! — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) July 13, 2022

Twice. Fuentes raped the child twice. And she was likely 9 years old when the soul-crushing rapist put his hands on her. The story is thoroughly disgusting, and Fox News downplayed it so that abortion could remain illegal even in cases of rape or incest. I'm going to go throw up now.