Jessie Watters Cosigns Saudi Murders In Exchange For $10 Oil

Up is down, blue is yellow, and when the sun is up, it's nighttime.

That's the logic one hears listening to Fox News host Jessie Watters opine about the history of the Cold War and US foreign policy.

Jesse Watters went on his Saudi Arabia apology tour during Thursday's edition of The Five.

Watters blew off the Saudi 9/11 hijackers and the murder of Jamal Khashoggi because, in his depravity, Watters claims Saudi oil is responsible for ending the Cold War against Russia.

President Biden is going to meet with the Saudis so of course, Fox News must attack him. That led to this nonsense.

To defend Saudi oil, Watters decided to give a perverted look at the Cold War.

"Our entire foreign policy during the Cold War and after, you provide security to the Saudis so we keep oil prices low, and we're guaranteed the free flow of oil all over the world, and that's basically what won us the Cold War," Watters said.

That is a boldfaced lie.

There are many reasons for the collapse of the Soviet Union, oil is rarely mentioned in any history book. C&L readers know all about the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Then Watters claimed that Obama's Iranian nuclear deal pushed the Saudis into the hands of the Russians.

Watters said, "When the Cold War ended, we pushed the Saudis into the hands of the Russians with this stupid Iran deal."

Yep, he magically jumped from 1991 to 2015.

The Iran Nuclear deal was celebrated and embraced by almost all of our allies.

Did gas prices rise after the Iran deal? Nope.

Watters said Trump did that to appease the Saudis, but then the Khashoggi murder happened, and Trump didn't think it was worth holding them accountable over it. (Also, Jared Kushner had his hands deep into Saudi pockets at the time too.)

Watters said, "We embrace a lot of worse things than one death..."

Finally, Geraldo jumped in to give him "worse things."

"How about the 15 of the 19 hijackers on 9/11 were Saudis?"

Watters replied, "It's the same deal of 1945. That country protected -- because they have no army, Geraldo. Obviously, they were involved in 9/11, Okay?"

Wow, Jesse admitted the Saudis were involved in 9/11. What should America do then? Are 3000 deaths on US soil worth a response to the Saudis?

"Listen, do you want $10 oil or not?" he yelled.

After some cross-talk, Watters said we're going to have to play the Saudi game and then claimed the US is pushing the Saudis into the arms of the Russians, and that's the only reason gas prices are so high.

COVID supply chain issues never existed. Russia's invasion of Ukraine never happened...

At times I can't believe a supposed news network would let a host spew such garbage out of his pie-hole, but it's Fox News.