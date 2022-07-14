Jim Jordan Deleted Tweet About 10-Year-Old Rape Victim

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) fell in line with Fox News pundits in downplaying the news of the 10-year-old girl who her rapist impregnated, causing her to get an abortion in another state. The rapist was charged on Wednesday and has admitted to the authorities that he raped the child twice.

Jordan deleted his disgusting tweet. "Another lie. Anyone surprised?" Jordan wrote on Twitter to cast doubt on the rape report. Jordan, of course, didn't apologize for calling the story a lie. He just deleted it like a coward.

Deleted tweet from Jim Jordan. pic.twitter.com/kcWn44K4pb — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) July 13, 2022

When Jordan was an assistant wrestling coach at Ohio State University, he (allegedly!) ignored claims regarding the team's doctor's inappropriate sexual behavior. Calls of molestation from the team's doctor were ignored, so it's not surprising that he's also disregarding the 10-year-old's rape story.

Twitter lit up.

Of course Jim Jordan would say the story of a ten year old being raped was a lie. He has a history of ignoring young people who report sexual abuse. https://t.co/mhtpCw0WPB — Rep. Anna V. Eskamani 🔨 (@AnnaForFlorida) July 13, 2022

It’s not surprising, is it?

That the guy who refused to believe the boys on his wrestling team were being molested, would call a 10 year old girl a liar after she said she’d gotten pregnant after being raped.@Jim_Jordan is a deeply disturbed and despicable human being. — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) July 13, 2022

Why did Jim Jordan just delete this tweet? He would never try and cover up a sexual assault, would he?



Reminder: call this MAGA crap out. They lie and they lie until you call them out. Then they scatter like rats. pic.twitter.com/6kc7z4CHMk — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) July 13, 2022

Hard to believe Jim Jordan would dive right in to try and cover up a sexual assault. So unlike him. pic.twitter.com/yhQLnh1Wl3 — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) July 13, 2022

Jim Jordan has demonstrated a pattern of calling rape victims liars.



Maybe someone should ask him about it. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) July 13, 2022

Notice how jim jordan is always calling the victims of sexual assault liars. — Covie (@covie_93) July 14, 2022

Now that this 10-year-old girl’s rapist has been arrested, you owe the rape victim a PUBLIC APOLOGY for calling her a liar. Are you man enough to do that, @Jim_Jordan? pic.twitter.com/iJYQgHQSDu — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) July 13, 2022

The story of the 10-year-old rape victim has received significant attention in the news following Roe v. Wade's reversal by the conservative-leaning Supreme Court and Ohio's ban on nearly all abortions. What a despicable human being with a lack of empathy even for a child. Jim should apologize, but that would require integrity.