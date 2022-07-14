Jim Jordan Deleted Tweet About 10-Year-Old Rape Victim

How completely unsurprising.
Jim Jordan Deleted Tweet About 10-Year-Old Rape Victim
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC license 2.0
By Conover KennardJuly 14, 2022

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) fell in line with Fox News pundits in downplaying the news of the 10-year-old girl who her rapist impregnated, causing her to get an abortion in another state. The rapist was charged on Wednesday and has admitted to the authorities that he raped the child twice.

Jordan deleted his disgusting tweet. "Another lie. Anyone surprised?" Jordan wrote on Twitter to cast doubt on the rape report. Jordan, of course, didn't apologize for calling the story a lie. He just deleted it like a coward.

When Jordan was an assistant wrestling coach at Ohio State University, he (allegedly!) ignored claims regarding the team's doctor's inappropriate sexual behavior. Calls of molestation from the team's doctor were ignored, so it's not surprising that he's also disregarding the 10-year-old's rape story.

Twitter lit up.

The story of the 10-year-old rape victim has received significant attention in the news following Roe v. Wade's reversal by the conservative-leaning Supreme Court and Ohio's ban on nearly all abortions. What a despicable human being with a lack of empathy even for a child. Jim should apologize, but that would require integrity.

