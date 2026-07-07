Kevin McCarthy Kills Irony While Discussing Platner Rape Accusation

Someone tell the former House Speaker that the 2016 and 2024 elections would like a word.
By HeatherJuly 7, 2026

As most people may have read by now, Politico had some explosive reporting on US Senate candidate for Maine, Graham Platner, where a woman he dated in 2021 accused him of rape. Platner denies the accusation but is being pressured to drop out of the race, and from the video statement coming from the campaign, it looks like that very well may be the case.

July 13 is the deadline for Platner to withdraw and be replaced. If he drops out by then, Maine's Democratic Party has until July 27 to name a replacement.

This was a topic of discussion on this Monday's Jesse Watters Primetime on Fox, and guest host Charlie Hurt asked former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy for his thoughts on the matter, and McCarthy proceeded to kill irony in the process.

HURT: All right, so they manage to take him out, let's just say, in the next day or two. Then they replace him. They rig their own primary.

MCCARTHY: With no primary, no choice. It sounds a lot like Biden, right? So they're going to pivot and go to Kamala Harris? Because I think had they had a primary, Kamala Harris would not have won. So the person they select now probably wouldn't be able to win a primary, and it gives the people in Maine a very short amount of time to really learn who they are.

HURT: And does that, do Maine voters hold the party responsible for that going forward between now and the election?

MCCARTHY: I think it's too early to tell. They should. But you just listen to the individual here, that terrible what's happened to her, her own friends knew and would still vote for him because they just want to win.

HURT: That is a true mind virus right there.

MCCARTHY: That's a sad place. Look, we're celebrating 250 years. The one thing I know about Republicans, when we had a very bad candidate and found out, we didn't vote for that person. We walked away.

HURT: For better or for worse.

MCCARTHY: When Matt Gaetz came forward, we got rid of him.

McCarthy was rightfully ripped apart for this on social media.

Donald Trump
Herschel Walker
Ken Paxton

I’m sure there are many more

— Rick Alexander ⚖️ ☮️ (@rickwhist.bsky.social) July 6, 2026 at 7:30 PM

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