Jesse Watters Threatens Us With A Good Time If AOC Elected President

Don't let the door hit you in the ass, Jesse. Here's Fox's Jesse Watters' response to a viewer's question during his show this Thursday:

WATTERS: Jonica, that's a new one from Tampa. "If AOC becomes president, are you moving to Paris?" Didn't I promise I'd move to Paris if Kamala won? Sure, yeah, I'll move to Paris. No problem.

One more reason to vote for AOC if she decides to run.

So Watters will flee democratic socialism for the very place of the Paris Commune ? — (((The Taiji Reporter)))??? (@TheTaijiNews) July 24, 2026