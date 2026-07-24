Jesse Watters Threatens Us With A Good Time If AOC Elected President

Don't let the door hit you in the ass, Jesse.
By HeatherJuly 24, 2026

Don't let the door hit you in the ass, Jesse. Here's Fox's Jesse Watters' response to a viewer's question during his show this Thursday:

WATTERS: Jonica, that's a new one from Tampa. "If AOC becomes president, are you moving to Paris?"

Didn't I promise I'd move to Paris if Kamala won? Sure, yeah, I'll move to Paris. No problem.

One more reason to vote for AOC if she decides to run.

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