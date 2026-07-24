Jesse Watters Threatens Us With A Good Time If AOC Elected President

Don't let the door hit you in the ass, Jesse. Here's Fox's Jesse Watters' response to a viewer's question during his show this Thursday:
WATTERS: Jonica, that's a new one from Tampa. "If AOC becomes president, are you moving to Paris?"
Didn't I promise I'd move to Paris if Kamala won? Sure, yeah, I'll move to Paris. No problem.
One more reason to vote for AOC if she decides to run.
AOC 2028...
bye @JesseBWatters pic.twitter.com/Mld2KUTdgs
— cjoan (@cjoan223817) July 24, 2026
So Watters will flee democratic socialism for the very place of the Paris Commune ?
— (((The Taiji Reporter)))??? (@TheTaijiNews) July 24, 2026
Like France would want a psychotic Nazi like him living there...
Don't let the door hit you in the ass, Jesse. Here's Fox's Jesse Watters' response to a viewer's question during his show this Thursday:
WATTERS: Jonica, that's a new one from Tampa. "If AOC becomes president, are you moving to Paris?"
Didn't I promise I'd move to Paris if Kamala won? Sure, yeah, I'll move to Paris. No problem.
One more reason to vote for AOC if she decides to run.
AOC 2028...
bye @JesseBWatters pic.twitter.com/Mld2KUTdgs
— cjoan (@cjoan223817) July 24, 2026
So Watters will flee democratic socialism for the very place of the Paris Commune 😂
— (((The Taiji Reporter)))🐬🇺🇦 (@TheTaijiNews) July 24, 2026
Like France would want a psychotic Nazi like him living there...
— William Moen (@n00bthtpwnz) July 24, 2026
Promises promises. They may not let him in. Immigration rules apply.
— MynameisLinda (@usasindia) July 24, 2026
Don’t threaten us with a good time
— MbappeListens (@DoesItSoundLike) July 24, 2026
— Red Shambala gatekeeper (@NukedAluber) July 24, 2026