"Do I look like I care?" she responded.
Thug Threatens AOC Over Telling Immigrants Their Rights
By Susie MadrakMay 4, 2025

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tore apart White House border thug-in-chief Tom Homan on Friday after he questioned whether she was “impeding” deportation efforts by informing her constituents of their constitutional and legal rights. Via HuffPost:

The congresswoman — as part of a town hall-style event in New York City — claimed that Homan threatened to refer her to the Justice Department after she gave a “Know Your Rights with ICE” webinar to those concerned about President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

“And he may want to do it again today and to that I say, come for me, you’re going to have to come for me,” she declared. “Do I look like I care?”

Her comments arrive on the same day that Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) responded to Homan’s “chilling” suggestion that he could be arrested for issuing guidance to state employees on what to do when confronted by federal immigration agents.

Homan, when asked about Evers’ guidance outside the White House on Thursday, answered, “Wait ’til you see what’s coming.”

'Come take me': AOC dares Trump's 'border czar'

She goaded Tom Homan, to make good on his threats of a potential Justice Department investigation into her efforts to inform migrants about their rights when interacting with federal immigration agents.

"Homan is, to put it politely, winging it...

Homan’s snarling threats are meant to... frighten[]... immigrants... but they are also a tell—the administration just hasn’t been able to find those thousands of criminal aliens they claimed were rampaging throughout the nation."

This is obviously just Gorka BS but these threats — which also come from Tom Homan — inspire law enforcement officers to bully folks who advise immigrants, as exemplified by this new and terrifying post by the great @radleybalko.bsky.social

