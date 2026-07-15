Watters On Recent ICE Killings: 'We Have To Grow Up. Can We Grow Up?'

Fox's Jesse Watters did his best to downplay the recent murders by Trump's ICE thugs during yet another racist screed on this Tuesday's The Five. Here he is with a big assist by his fellow racist Martha MacCallum, blaming Joe Biden for ICE being out of control and basically saying "shit happens, get over it" in regard to the murders.

MACCALLUM: They want — and you know what the people in the car want? Everybody wants to go home that night. That's what they want. They don't want to shoot someone and have to stand in front of the car explaining why.

But we wouldn't have this problem, Jesse, if there weren't — and this is a conservative estimate — 12 million people who flooded into the country over four years, creating an enormous issue for law enforcement, who are trying to get criminals and people with orders to be removed from the country.

All right, so the bullet holes are right through the front windshield. So this wasn't a side shot — the car was coming at the officer, we believe. They'll do a review. If he's guilty of something negligent, he'll face justice. If the person drove at him and he was defending his life, then that's it. What are we even talking about here?

The guy's trying to make an arrest, and this guy's driving around like crazy. What is he doing? It's pretty stupid. Why is he here anyway? He shouldn't be here.

TARLOV: He's working.

WATTERS: He shouldn't be here, Jessica. [...] Listen, he wasn't even the subject of this operation — they were going after another guy. If they say pull over, you pull over. He was coming out of a place recognized as housing an illegal alien.

This investigation will run its course, but we have to grow up. Can we grow up? There are going to be fatalities in law enforcement situations, especially when foreign fugitives are resisting and running.

I'd say Trump is almost batting a thousand on this, if you calculate it. Biden — what did he do? He let everybody into the country and deported no one. Biden didn't even step up to the plate. He didn't even try.

Biden and the Democrats chose to let millions of migrants in, and then chose not to deport them. The American people said, fine, we'll put Trump in so he can get them out — and we're getting them out.

Then they say, "well, we only need to deport the criminals" — that's the position, and you've said it yourself, Jessica, everyone at this table has heard you say it: that they should be able to break into the country and stay until they commit a crime, and only then get deported.

But that means we don't have a border. That's just an invitation for people to break into the country. Are we supposed to wait for them to commit crimes? That's not a policy — that's insanity. And when they do get caught committing crimes, we can't get them out because sanctuary states protect them.

So they say they want the criminals out, and then when we try to get the criminals out, they protect them. Even the worst offenders — how about the child rapist, an illegal immigrant in Minnesota, who got pardoned by Tampon. Why would he do that — so the man wouldn't get deported?

They don't believe in borders. They don't believe we should be removing people who commit crimes, and they actually want to abolish the agency doing that work.

We can't work with these people. We know why they're doing it, too. We used to win landslide elections in this country — remember Nixon? Remember Reagan, 49 out of 50 states? Why? Because all of a sudden we brought in this huge foreign-born population and Democrats became competitive again.

They didn't get more persuasive — they just imported enough people from outside the country that the numbers shifted. That's why they want them here, whether they commit crimes or not.