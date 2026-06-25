Racist Watters Calls Election Of Mamdani-Endorsed Candidates 'Third World Takeover'

We all knew the red-baiting would be bad after several of candidates endorsed by NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani won their primaries this week, but Fox's Jesse Watters decided to take it to a whole new level on this Wednesday's The Five.

Here's Watters, like all of them on that sorry excuse for "news" network, conflating Socialism with Communism and Democratic Socialists, none of which are the same, and tossing in lots of fearmongering that the world is going to come to an end because everyone on the left supposedly wants to "steal" right-wingers' stuff and race-baiting about the number of immigrants that live in New York City.

PERINO: Jesse, there's feels like there's this momentum behind this DSA guys and Zohran Mamdani barely won his election, but now he's leading the party.

WATTERS: Well, "hips" is cooked. So is Schumer. They have no clout. They got rocked on their home turf. So bye bye.

This is dangerous. You don't think these people can springboard to become governor, senator, AG? This is how it happens. You guys run your little power centers in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York. All of a sudden, you guys just populated all the higher offices in those states. And you guys are just going to sit back and do nothing with that power? You're coming for us. You're coming for our money, you're coming for our people, you're coming for our way of life. It's not socialism, guys. This is communism.



You can't reason with these guys. You have to crush them. And we will. Because we're not going to let our greatest city get destroyed. We're not going to let our civilization get destroyed. These people are going to steal from us. These people want to hurt us. This isn't like your regular Democrat.

Tish James says these people are crazy. One of the ladies said she wants to destroy western civilization. I don't know about you, I take that as a threat. Another woman says she wants to empty prisons. That sounds like a violent threat. Abolish ICE. That means she can break into the country, rape, and stay. I don't like that. I'm not going to go for it. And no one's going to go for it. And the way we're going to react is going to be a lot tougher than the way Trump is reacting. The way we're going to react is going to make Trump look like a kitten.

I look at Latin America. Same thing. You have presidencies that swing from crazy communists to right-wing tough guys. Is that how America's supposed to be? 'Cause that's the way it looks. These people don't believe in borders, capitalism, our founding fathers. They're here to steal, punish us, and then throw around welfare. This is a third world takeover.

This is what happens when you import the third world. Did you know that New York City is 70% nonwhite? 40% foreign-born? 50% of the apartments, they don't even speak English, not even their first language. These three women who Mamdani endorsed weren't even born in New York City, weren't even raised in New York City. They're carpetbaggers. Carpetbaggers, Jessica.

And everyone's talking about like, oh, Mamdani, oh you got all this juice. Like he's this, like, harmless novice politician on a hot streak. This guy is trouble. This guy is a Trojan horse. And communism is going to take over the Democratic Party and we're going to have to beat it. Because you can't do anything else besides beat it to a pulp. You have to win.