Tom Homan Downplays Latest ICE Shootings; 'Not A Bump In The Road'

Border Czar Tom Homan took the latest killings at the hands of ICE agents in Maine as a matter of fact event, which will only need a short term review, even though there are no body cameras used.

Homan stopped short of yawning and saying he's not sure why this is even an issue. Fox News host WIll Cain tried to sound competent with his question.

CAIN: I want to get your reaction to reporting Tom that this is born in some way out of insufficient training for new ICE recruits and agents. You've obviously hired thousands of new agents in the last several months and perhaps this was being done because there's reporting out there that insufficient training may play a part and possibly in the case in Biddeford, Maine. What say you? HOMAN: Well, as far as my understanding, the officers involved in these shootings are well-trained, they're not a part of that new hires. So I looked at the, just before I did this interview, Griff, I asked ICE to give me the training curriculum for the academy and there's an extensive vehicle stop training, much like the Border Patrol has. So again, we'll let this play out where it is, but I think ICE is going to continue doing record arrests, record removals. And this is, I wouldn't call it bumping the road, I mean, this is going to be a short term review so ICE feels comfortable that their agents are safe, they're doing the right thing and get back to doing what they do best, which is making vehicle stops.

What they do best is break the law and purposely intimidate, harass and kill Americans.

In essence, Homan is admitting many of recent hired ICE agents aren't well trained at all.

Why spend any time doing investigations?

Is Homan now claiming the other ICE agents involved in the murders of civilians in Minnesota were not qualified or ill equipped or ill trained as well?

Nothing will stop the unlawful conduct being committed by ICE under Homan's command.