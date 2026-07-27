Homan's 'Under Investigation' Is The New 'I'm Under Audit'

Former ICE honcho and now Border Czar Tom Homan refused to comment on CNN's State of The Union on the state of the ICE agents involved in shootings in Texas and Maine. He offered the stale excuse that he never comments during ongoing investigations.

Homan's refusal to be transparent harkens back to the many times Trump refused to release his tax returns to the American public, claiming he can't do it while they're being audited.

BASH: First, do you know specifically what happened to the officers involved in the Texas and Maine shootings? Have they been reassigned, placed on administrative leave? What's their status? HOMAN: I don't know specifically.

I've written about this many times since Homan took over as Border Czar. He knows every fucking thing that's going on within his purview. He only plays dumb when ICE catastrophically murders innocent civilians, but has no problem smearing anyone no the left side of fascism.

Homan never shuts up when he discusses political rivals, but on the serious business of policing his agency, his lips are sealed.

HOMAN: I haven't been involved with investigations, but it'd be policy that they'd be put on administrative leave during the shooting investigation. That's the policy of the agency. BASH: Okay, but you don't, as boarders are involved in this, you don't know for sure if they have been? HOMAN: No, you know, ICE has an acting director, Dave Venturella, and they report to Mark Wayneman, the secretary. I, you know, I've said from day one I won't comment on investigation, but I can tell you, you know, I haven't specifically tracked these cases, but I can tell you, per policy, they're usually put on administrative leave pending the investigation, pending, you know, sworn statements, internal affairs interviews, and, you know, the entire investigation usually will not be put back on duty until the investigation is over and either been cleared, or if they got problems, then they may not go back at all.

Homan is choosing not be transparent.

Homan is choosing to cover up ICE crimes as much as possible.

His feigned ignorance would be cause for dismissal under any credible administration.