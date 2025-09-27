Gavin Newsom Has Perfect Response To Tom Homan's Taunt

All Democrats should throw Homan’s corruption in his face at every opportunity.
By NewsHound EllenSeptember 27, 2025

Just because the Felon 47 administration is covering for a guy caught in an FBI recording taking $50,000 in exchange for government contracts doesn’t mean border czar Tom Homan can’t be held accountable in the court of public opinion.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom did an A+ job of that on Wednesday.

Asked on Newsmax about California legislation barring ICE agents from concealing their identities with masks, the tough-talking, moral-weakling Homan thought he had a gotcha: “Good luck with that,” Homan replied. He said the same thing to Laura Ingraham when she asked, the night before.

But I call Newsom as the gotcha winner. He tweeted in response, “What if we give you another $50,000 in a paper bag?”

Discussion

