Gavin Newsom Has Perfect Response To Tom Homan's Taunt

Just because the Felon 47 administration is covering for a guy caught in an FBI recording taking $50,000 in exchange for government contracts doesn’t mean border czar Tom Homan can’t be held accountable in the court of public opinion.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom did an A+ job of that on Wednesday.

Asked on Newsmax about California legislation barring ICE agents from concealing their identities with masks, the tough-talking, moral-weakling Homan thought he had a gotcha: “Good luck with that,” Homan replied. He said the same thing to Laura Ingraham when she asked, the night before.

But I call Newsom as the gotcha winner. He tweeted in response, “What if we give you another $50,000 in a paper bag?”

What if we give you another $50,000 in a paper bag? https://t.co/6ECf2cdOrC — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) September 25, 2025