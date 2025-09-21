Border Czar Homan Caught Taking $50,000 Cash For Govt Contracts

MSNBC has the jaw-dropping story:

In an undercover operation last year, the FBI recorded Tom Homan, now the White House border czar, accepting $50,000 in cash after indicating he could help the agents — who were posing as business executives — win government contracts in a second Trump administration, according to multiple people familiar with the probe and internal documents reviewed by MSNBC. The FBI and the Justice Department planned to wait to see whether Homan would deliver on his alleged promise once he became the nation’s top immigration official. But the case indefinitely stalled soon after Donald Trump became president again in January, according to six sources familiar with the matter. In recent weeks, Trump appointees officially closed the investigation, after FBI Director Kash Patel requested a status update on the case, two of the people said.

The MSNBC report explains that since Homan was not in office at the time he allegedly took the money, he had not broken federal bribery laws. But he could have (and probably should have) been charged with conspiracy to commit bribery.

Under any ethical administration Homan would be booted out of a job and indicted ASAP. But not with Felon 47 in the White House! Or with his lickspittles Emil Bove and Todd Blanche at the DOJ or Kash Patel at the FBI.

More via MSNBC:

In a statement provided to MSNBC, FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said, “This matter originated under the previous administration and was subjected to a full review by FBI agents and Justice Department prosecutors. They found no credible evidence of any criminal wrongdoing. The Department’s resources must remain focused on real threats to the American people, not baseless investigations. As a result, the investigation has been closed.” White House Deputy Press Secretary Abigail Jackson slammed the probe as a "blatantly political investigation, which found no evidence of illegal activity, is yet another example of how the Biden Department of Justice was using it’s resources to target President Trump’s allies rather than investigate real criminals and the millions of illegal aliens who flooded our country." "Tom Homan has not been involved with any contract award decisions. He is a career law enforcement officer and lifelong public servant who is doing a phenomenal job on behalf of President Trump and the country," she added on behalf of Homan, a senior White House employee. … Shortly after Trump’s inauguration, however, in either late January or February 2025, former acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove was briefed on the case and told Justice Department officials he did not support the investigation, according to two people familiar with the case.

Bove, you may recall, is the guy who “ordered career prosecutors to dismiss corruption charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams in a clear quid pro quo deal,” as HuffPost described it. Bove is also a slimy liar who, according to a whistleblower, told DOJ officials “to consider telling the courts ‘fuck you’ and ignore” any court order preventing the removal of immigrants to the prison in El Salvador.” He has since been confirmed as a judge on the 3rd Circuit federal appeals court and is likely on a fast track to become a Supreme Court justice.

The Trump corruption just gets worse and worse.