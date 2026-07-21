Reporter Asks Border Czar About ICE But He Can't Answer The Question

Trump border czar Tom Homan held a press conference with the media earlier and suddenly went mute when asked direct questions about the vetting process for ICE agents.

Homan never stops talking about ICE and their operations and never lets any media appearance go by when he's not attacking the Democratic Party and Americans who voice their displeasure against the thuggery, violence, and murder that ICE agents have unleashed.

When asked about their hiring practices, he suddenly shut up.

Q: Mr. Homan, on the ICE officer in Maine, is there any more clarity on how he got his job considering the vetting concerns that his wife has raised? Are there potential changes coming to the vetting process of ICE agents? HOMAN: That's a question for ICE.

Later on, he was asked about the issue of body cams, and Homan obfuscated.

REPORTER: I think American people want the answer of when every ICE agent will be wearing a body camera. I know you said as soon as possible, but is there a timeline for it? HOMAN: That's a question for ICE. I know they've got a deployment schedule, and I know they've got the equipment. That's a question for ICE. I'm not in the weeds that deep.

-- REPORTER: So are there going to be re-evaluations of the hiring process? HOMAN: That's a question for ICE.

Whenever Homan is faced with questions over the violence and unruly behavior of ICE agents, he is very much like Mike Johnson, who knows nothing. Or he can't comment because the situation is under investigation.

He can scream about hateful rhetoric directed at ICE, but not when people are killed.

UPDATE: Homan more worried about ICE agents, who have not been killed since Trump took office than the Americans they are killing.

Homan: "I said this a year ago -- if they hateful rhetoric doesn't stop there will be bloodshed. And unfortunately I was right. And I'll tell you something else -- it's not over yet ... I'm afraid we're gonna bury an ICE agent." — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-07-20T17:31:36.003Z

ICE agents shot since 2025: 0

ICE agents shooting and killing people: 7

People who died in ICE custody: More than 50

Who is more at risk?