ICE Quickly Cordons Off Dead Body After Agents Kill Another Person In Maine

ICE agents killed a person in Biddeford, Maine, Monday morning, then quickly surrounded the body while state and federal investigators rushed to the scene.

Maine House Speaker Ryan Fecteau (D-ME), who represents Biddeford, confirmed the killing in a Facebook post. The shooting happened near Pool Street.

State Police and the Department of Public Safety are on scene. Fecteau said he expects the FBI to take over the investigation.

A neighbor told WGME she was woken around 8 a.m. by gunshots, then noticed a heavy law enforcement presence outside.

The identity of the person killed has not been released.

"A person was killed. ICE was involved. State Police and the Department of Public Safety are now on scene to gather details and would expect the FBI to investigate as well," Fecteau wrote on Facebook.

"ICE agents are surrounding a dead body in Biddeford, Maine after the fatal shooting," Maine Morning Star reporter Nathan Bernard, who was at the scene,

posted on X. "The entire intersection is now blocked off."

The killing is at least the 11th fatal shooting involving ICE or Border Patrol agents since Trump took office, the Bangor Daily News reported. Earlier this month, ICE agents fatally shot Lorenzo Araujo, 52, a Houston construction worker, sparking mass protests, the BDN reported.

ICE has a recent history in Biddeford specifically. Earlier this year, the agency flooded Maine with agents under "Operation Catch of the Day," a mass enforcement sweep. Of nearly 200 people detained statewide, only 11 had criminal convictions, the BDN reported. The Trump administration had claimed it was targeting the "worst of the worst."

Fecteau had blasted the operation as "warrantless, indiscriminate, and quota-driven detentions."

ICE officially announced it had ended the Maine operation in late January, after

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) pressed Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. Agents remained in the state.

"More than anything else, I want to know why are you in Maine?" Rep. Chellie Pingree (D-ME) said in a video posted to social media.

A protest against ICE is planned for noon Monday at Mechanics Park in Biddeford, according to WABI-TV. ICE and the Department of Homeland Security have not responded to requests for comment.