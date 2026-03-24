ICE Agents Show Off Their Skills: Standing Around Then Running Away

We're paying ICE agents twice as much as TSA agents to do none of the work.
ICE Agents Show Off Their Skills: Standing Around Then Running Away
Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents patrol Terminal C at LaGuardia Airport on March 24, 2026 in New York, New York. Credit: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
By Walter EinenkelMarch 24, 2026

President Donald Trump’s impulsive decision to send Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents into U.S. airports has not impressed the millions of travelers stuck in long lines due to the Republican Party’s failure to fund the Department of Homeland Security.

Trump’s rejection of Democrats’ proposals to fund the Transportation Security Administration has created chaotic travel conditions across the country, and travelers have begun pointing out the irony of it all. What could be more fitting than listening to MAGA music hero Lee Greenwood's "God Bless the U.S.A." while going nowhere fast?

Incredible scene: Travelers wait on hours-long security line at George Bush International Airport in Houston while Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA” blasts through the speakers.

(video shared directly with me)

Marisa Kabas (@marisakabas.bsky.social) 2026-03-23T17:01:29.684Z

And what are Trump’s ICE goons doing to alleviate the mess he’s created? Not much, it seems. In fact, many ICE agents are dealing with their fear of cameras—and running away from travelers.

Democratic Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey nailed the cynicism behind Trump’s move, calling it an “outrage.”

“He's taking the very same agency that has been bursting into our schools, into our churches, into our hospitals, into our courts, and even into the homes of Americans,” Booker said at a press conference Monday. “He's taking that agency that is recklessly out of control and bringing them to our airports under the lie that somehow this is going to help deal with the long lines that he created in the first place.

No lies detected.

Published with permission of Daily Kos

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon