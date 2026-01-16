ICE Agents Eat At Mexican Restaurant — Then Return To Arrest Workers

"Federal agents detained three workers from a family-owned Mexican restaurant in Willmar yesterday, hours after four agents ate lunch there."
Credit: Anadolu via Getty Images
By Ed ScarceJanuary 16, 2026

You have to wonder how desperate these assclowns are to make their quotas if they're driving around to small towns (Willmar, Minnesota, is a couple of hours west of Minneapolis), just to hunt down some "illegals."

Depraved, indeed.

Source: Minnesota Star Tribune

It was not immediately clear what the immigration status of those detained was, or whether the people detained included the restaurant’s owners or only workers.

An eyewitness who declined to give a name for fear of retribution, told the Minnesota Star Tribune that four ICE agents sat in a booth for a meal at El Tapatio a little before 3 p.m. Staff at the restaurant were frightened, said the eyewitness, who shared pictures from the restaurant as well as video of the arrest.

The arrest happened around 8:30 p.m. near a Lutheran church and Willmar Middle School as agents followed the workers after they closed up for the night. A handful of bystanders blew whistles and shouted at agents as they detained the people. “Would your mama be proud of you right now?” one of the bystanders asked.

They also tried this shit in St. Paul but were not served.

