Trump Orders 11th Airborne To Prep For Possible MN Employment

The Pentagon has ordered about 1,500 active-duty soldiers to prepare for a possible deployment to Minnesota, defense officials told The Washington Post late Saturday. This came after Yambo once again threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act.

The infantry battalions include paratroopers with the Army’s 11th Airborne Division are based in Alaska and specializes in cold-weather operations. (Seems to me they're more likely trained for Russia than urban deployment, but what do I know?)

The Army placed the units on prepare-to-deploy orders in case violence in Minnesota escalates and God knows, MAGAts are praying that happens.

Even the threat of sending in the 11th Airborne Division arguably constitutes a form of domestic state terrorism. — Leah McElrath (@leahmcelrath.bsky.social) 2026-01-18T05:00:17.714Z

Um.. you don't need the specialized Arctic warfare skills of the 11th Airborne to deploy to *checks notes* Minnesota. Not even Minnesota in the winter. Minnesota is the last bad of several really bad options for where they might be thinking of sending these troops. — Mekka Okereke (@mekka.mekka-tech.com) 2026-01-18T06:46:22.531Z

It is also rumored that Philadelphia is the next surge target. That would be... interesting.

1) More than 11% of all ICE agents are in Minneapolis, and they've utterly failed to pacify the city.

2) Philly is 5x the size of Minneapolis.

3) "Minnesota nice" is a thing. We don't have that. — Jon Webb (@jonawebb.bsky.social) 2026-01-18T21:14:13.758Z

Philly is a city filled with the kindest, most generous and compassionate people.

But don't fucking test us. — Babs (@babsklein2.bsky.social) 2026-01-18T22:55:31.871Z

FIVE MONTHS FROM NOW PAM BONDI: "So you hoped that Minneapolis protesters would be violent, justifying crackdowns, but they didn't?"

GREG BOVINO: "Correct."

PAM BONDI: "So you went to Philadelphia with the same goal."

BOVINO: "Yes."

BONDI: "And then what happened?"

BOVINO: [starts crying] — typist in neon (@typistinneon.bsky.social) 2026-01-18T22:47:44.271Z

The Black Panthers in Philadelphia have initiated armed community defense initiatives to counter ICE kidnapping raids within the city. (January 15, 2026) ✊🏽✊🏿✊🏾 — Raider (@iwillnotbesilenced.bsky.social) 2026-01-15T23:32:40.283Z

You don’t march on Moscow in winter, and you don’t invade Philly right after the Eagles lose in the wild card round. — No Arguing Allowed (@noarguingallowed.bsky.social) 2026-01-19T00:18:53.458Z

ICE agents descending en masse on Philly would be like if Wile E. Coyote invaded a city of Roadrunners — Bella Allen (@msbellaf.bsky.social) 2026-01-19T00:43:49.999Z

