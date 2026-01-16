Trump's Genius Healthcare Plan Is Unveiled, And It's Worthless

Last night, the incredibly stupid Orange Buffoon finally announced the "outlines" of a health care plan he wants Congress to take up this session. As you might expect, it's the stupidest fucking thing you've ever seen. Via Yahoo News:

The cornerstone is his proposal to send money directly to Americans for health savings accounts so they can handle insurance and health costs as they see fit. Democrats have rejected the idea as a paltry substitute for the tax credits that had helped lower monthly premiums for many people. “The government is going to pay the money directly to you,” Trump said in a taped video the White House released to announce the plan. “It goes to you and then you take the money and buy your own health care.”

What a genius.

Trump's plan also focuses on lowering drug prices and requiring insurers to be more upfront with the public about costs, revenues, rejected claims and wait times for care.

How stupid does he think we are? And how stupid is he that after all these years, he still doesn't understand what a risk pool is, or that buying insurance in bulk is what keeps costs down? After all, how would the celebrity "businessman" know? All his life, he's just hires other people to make him look competent.

This is exactly the kind of idea you would expect some Republican hack to come up with, because it doesn't actually do anything for people. It's just for show.

