Donald Trump's White House press secretarygave a rehearsed lie-filled account the only the way she can on Fox News Monday, claiming Renee Good's car actually struck the ICE agent who shot Renee Nicole Good in a vindictive act of anger.

The AI press bot hopes the MAGA cult will not watch the multitude of videos of the incident and believe the lies they are telling.*

Most of America has watched the video and I agree with Charlamagne tha God when he said, “I mean it was domestic terrorism but not from Renee Good. It was domestic terrorism from the ICE agent.”

There is no evidence showing Good's car struck the agent at all.

ROBERTS: does the president stand fully behind that officer, that agent? Does the president believe his actions were justified? LEAVITT: Absolutely. And I think the more evidence that comes out shows the officer was justified, and President Trump was right about this all along. And who was wrong? The Democrat Party and the mainstream media, who despicably have been lying about this officer and about this case from the very beginning. And they have had to change their story and their narrative, because at first you heard Democrats, including the mayor of Minneapolis, saying that the car never struck the officer and the lethal force was unjustified.



(LIE) Now, of course, there is plentiful video evidence to show that the officer was struck by the car, that this deranged lunatic woman was trying to ram him over with her vehicle and was using that vehicle as a weapon, which justifies domestic terrorism.

If the agent was "rammed" with Good's car, how did he step aside and fire two more shots into her body? "Video analysis by ABC News and The New York Times suggests Good was turning her steering wheel to the right, in the correct direction of traffic and away from the agent, just before or as the shots were fired."

The agents at the scene were not injured at all.

There is no video evidence to support Leavitt's outrageous remarks that Good was a deranged lunatic. It shows a woman trying to leave.

The only deranged woman is Leavitt on Fox News.

The other BIG Lie is when Leavitt claimed all protestors against the unconscionable ICE actions are paid instigators.

And unfortunately, we are seeing these instances play out in American communities across the country, where you have these organized, paid antagonists who are part of these groups that are actively, unlawfully impeding lawful law enforcement operations. They are harassing and targeting ICE agents, trying to make it impossible, again, for them to carry out their duties. That's what was happening in this case. That officer used his training. I understand that he's been on the force and he's been protecting American communities for many, many years. He's an experienced and brave individual who unfortunately had to make a very tough decision and was put in that position by these paid agitators who have been doing this all over the country.

Trump is laying the groundwork that any form of protest against ICE, the National Guard or much of what he does is domestic terrorism. It won't work, if we don't let them.

*“The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.” - George Orwell, 1984