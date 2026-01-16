Karoline Leavitt's Middle Finger Hypocrisy

Wow, the 'fuck your feelings' party sure is all up in their feels lately.
By Conover KennardJanuary 16, 2026

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt got blasted on social media after she expressed outrage over protesters giving the middle finger to ICE agents, even though her boss flipped off a Ford worker, telling him "fuck you" twice after the line worker correctly called the president a "pedophile protector."

Leavitt has a terrible memory. She should take a cognitive test and also brush up on the First Amendment.

"Look at this vehicle," she said during the press briefing. "Look at what it says. It says F ICE."

"You have these individuals who are putting their middle finger proudly," she continued. "So at the camera, another ice individual, a vehicle that was vandalized last night by these left-wing agitators."

"People don't do this without encouragement from people in power who make them feel like it's okay," she added. “This is despicable rhetoric that we’re seeing."

What is despicable is that we are forced to watch ICE agents terrorize American cities daily, and the Trump administration wants to normalize that.

Social media users jumped in:

“This really hurts our feelings. And that’s why we should be able to operate with full immunity from the law.”

Matt Golden 🏳️‍🌈 (@emgolden.bsky.social) 2026-01-16T07:06:03.965Z

"People don't do this without encouragement from people in power who make them feel like it's okay"

God, she was so, so close.

image

— ruckusmonster.bsky.social (@ruckusmonster.bsky.social) January 15, 2026 at 11:59 PM

Um, you do know who you work for, right?

Stephanie Eller (@seller11.bsky.social) 2026-01-16T04:22:20.234Z

Wow, the fuck your feelings party sure is all up in their feels lately. Imagine that.

