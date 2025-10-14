Gross Trump Ogles Karoline Leavitt's Lips

How much Melania is paid to tolerate this needs to be investigated.
By John AmatoOctober 14, 2025

Answering questions on Air Force One, Donald Trump made lurid remarks about White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, which have creeped out the internet.

The press didn't even ask Demented Donald a question about Karoline Leavitt; he just changed topics mid-sentence after discussing Erdoğan and asked how Leavitt was doing.

TRUMP: How's Karoline doing? Is she doing good?

Should Karoline be replaced?

REPORTER: That's up to you, sir.

TRUMP: It'll never happen.

And those skating and those lips, they move like a machine gun, right?

It's not the first time Trump has sexualized her.

In August he told Newmax, "She's become a star. It's that face. It's that brain. It's those lips. The way they move. They move like she's a machine gun."

I'm no fan of Karoline Leavitt, but she should sue for sexual harassment.

It's freaking gross.

