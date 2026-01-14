Ford Worker Who Called Trump A Pedo Protector Has No Regrets

Donald J. Trump's trip to a Ford factory in Dearborn, Michigan, went off to a rocky start when a factory worker yelled out, "pedophile protector!" to the president. Trump, who is all over the Epstein Files, said "fuck you" twice and raised his middle finger, which totally doesn't make him look more guilty, right? The White House said the vulgarian president mouthing fuck you and flipping off the factory worker was “appropriate” given the heckling.

Our hero, TJ Sabula, a 40-year-old United Auto Workers Local 600 line worker at the factory, was suspended pending an investigation, but he gives zero fucks about that.

“As far as calling him out, definitely no regrets whatsoever,” Sabula told The Washington Post. However, he added that he is concerned about the future of his job and believes he has been “targeted for political retribution” for “embarrassing Trump in front of his friends.”

Via The Post:

Sabula identifies as politically independent and said he never voted for Trump but has supported other Republicans. He estimated that he was roughly 60 feet away from Trump on Tuesday and that the president could hear him “very, very, very clearly.” He said he was specifically referencing Trump’s handling of the Epstein matter. “I don’t feel as though fate looks upon you often, and when it does, you better be ready to seize the opportunity,” Sabula said. “And today I think I did that.”

White House spokesperson Steven Cheung said, "A lunatic was wildly screaming expletives in a complete fit of rage, and the president gave an appropriate and unambiguous response."

Yeah, sure thing, Cheung. Trump could, and stay with me here for a sec, release the Epstein Files to clear himself if he's innocent of raping children.

A GoFundMe donation page was launched, garnering nearly $240,000 so far. We think TJ Sabula will be alright.

Another individual has stepped forward, Sasha Riley, and he describes alleged experiences of trafficking between the ages of nine and thirteen. He names Donald Trump, and whether he is genuine is a matter of speculation at this point, but he goes into detail—lots of details.

Sasha Riley‘s Interview. I have no idea 🤷‍♀️ I just found this. pic.twitter.com/s00EGBhsci — imjustalady (@DAUGHTEROFLTEOD) January 13, 2026

⚠️A decorated Iraq war veteran, Sascha Riley, was trafficked in the Epstein/Trump ring when he was between 9-13. His testimony included statements about witnessing snuff films. THIS is why tRUMP is trying to burn down the world. You can read and listen here: lisevoldeng.substack.com/p/dont-worry... — Sassy0210 (@sassy0210.bsky.social) 2026-01-11T17:46:50.322Z

The Grabber needs to release the Files, and Ford should give Mr. Sabula a raise.

UPDATE: The GoFundMe donation page is now at nearly $300,000 $350,000 $400,000, and the total is climbing rapidly.