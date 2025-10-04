The Trump/Epstein Statue Has Returned To The National Mall

Despite the damage from the U.S. Park police, it’s still a glorious sight to behold!
Credit: Twitter screenshot
By NewsHound EllenOctober 4, 2025

Last week, a statue depicting Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein holding hands popped up on the National Mall. The statue, called “Best Friends Forever,” also included plaques commemorating lines from Trump’s lewd birthday card to Epstein. An additional plaque states, “In Honor of Friendship Month: We celebrate the long-lasting bond between President Donald J. Trump and his ‘closest friend’ Jeffrey Epstein.”

The statue was created by an anonymous group known as The Secret Handshake.

Apparently, the statue got under Donald Trump’s very thin, humorless skin. That night, the National Park Service toppled the statue, broke it and took it away. It seemed to have been destroyed.

But The Secret Handshake has repaired and returned the statue to the Mall. According to The Washington Post, the statue will be allowed to remain there until 8 PM on Sunday. CNN noted that visible marks of the damage remain.

It still looks great!

DONALD TRUMP & JEFFREY EPSTEIN HOLDING HANDS STATUE ON THE NATIONAL MALL

Release the TrumpEpstein Files

🅰️bacus 🇺🇲🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@tradersabacus.fellas.army) 2025-09-23T22:56:59.531Z

Discussion

