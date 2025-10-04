The Trump/Epstein Statue Has Returned To The National Mall

Last week, a statue depicting Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein holding hands popped up on the National Mall. The statue, called “Best Friends Forever,” also included plaques commemorating lines from Trump’s lewd birthday card to Epstein. An additional plaque states, “In Honor of Friendship Month: We celebrate the long-lasting bond between President Donald J. Trump and his ‘closest friend’ Jeffrey Epstein.”

The statue was created by an anonymous group known as The Secret Handshake.

Apparently, the statue got under Donald Trump’s very thin, humorless skin. That night, the National Park Service toppled the statue, broke it and took it away. It seemed to have been destroyed.

But The Secret Handshake has repaired and returned the statue to the Mall. According to The Washington Post, the statue will be allowed to remain there until 8 PM on Sunday. CNN noted that visible marks of the damage remain.

It still looks great!

The Trump and Epstein statue, removed by the National Park Service last week, is back in place on the National Mall. pic.twitter.com/kNJZg4Aicf — Joe Heim (@JoeHeim) October 2, 2025