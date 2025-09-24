Statue Of Trump, Epstein Holding Hands Pops Up On Natl Mall

An anonymous group called The Secret Handshake made sure that Donald Trump’s cringey appearance at the U.N. Tuesday would not put his long friendship with sex-trafficking pedophile Jeffrey Epstein out of mind.

Washington D.C. is debuting a provocative new monument: a 12-foot statue of President Donald Trump and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein holding hands. The installation appeared early Tuesday morning, courtesy of an anonymous group that goes by “The Secret Handshake,” a spokesperson confirmed to the Daily Beast. The figures were erected directly across from the Capitol on 3rd Street, between Madison and Jefferson avenues.

According to The New Republic, the statue is made mostly of foam and wire, then painted bronze. There are three plaques that go with it. Each references lines from Trump’s lewd birthday card for Epstein’s 50th birthday. The middle plaque reads, “In Honor of Friendship Month: We celebrate the long-lasting bond between President Donald J. Trump and his ‘closest friend’ Jeffrey Epstein.”

Apparently, the statue quickly got under the skin of the White House snowflakes. More via The New Republic:

“Liberals are free to waste their money however they see fit—but it’s not news that Epstein knew Donald Trump, because Donald Trump kicked Epstein out of his club for being a creep,” a White House spokesperson told TMZ. “Democrats, the media, and the organization that’s wasting their money on this statue knew about Epstein and his victims for years and did nothing to help them while President Trump was calling for transparency, and is now delivering on it with thousands of pages of documents.”

Once again, Trumpers are rewriting history. Donald “Grab ‘Em by the Pussy” Trump is no anti-pedo hero. In a recent version of his story about falling out with Epstein, e.g., Trump claimed it was due to Epstein “stealing” one of his victims when she worked at Mar-a-Lago.

