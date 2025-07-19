'The Liberals Were Right': Nick Fuentes Unloads On Trump Over Epstein Cover-Up

Nick Fuentes, who once was an Ultra MAGA supporter of Donald Trump and even dined with Trump at Mar-a-Lago in 2022, has had a change of mind after his one-time hero did a 180 on releasing the Epstein Files. "And the liberals were right," the far-right political activist said on his podcast.

"And now he says, if you're not on board with the Epstein cover-up, oh, I don't want your support," Fuentes said of Trump's recent remarks. "You're a weakling."

"Fuck you," he continued. "Fuck you. You suck."

"You are fat," he said. "You are a joke. You are stupid. You are not funny. You are not as smart as you think you are."

"This just goes to show this entire thing has been a scam," he continued. "When we look back on the history of populism in America, we are going to look back on the MAGA movement as the biggest scam in American history."

"And the liberals were right," he said. "The MAGA supporters were had. They were."

"When we look back in history, we will see Trump as a scam artist who served as a vehicle for this rather than the other way around," he added. "We were not the vehicle for Trump. Trump was the vehicle for all of us."

Yeah, Trump played MAGA for suckers. All of us saw this coming. MAGA brushed aside the dozens of women who have accused Trump of sexual assault. They're all lying, they insisted. Well, now it's suddenly real.

"Fuck you," Fuentes said to Trump. Well, fuck you, too, Nick, you antisemitic, Hitler-loving piece of rancid shit. Fuck both of you - just not with my vagina.