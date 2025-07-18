Trump Evangelical Base 'Feels Screwed Over' By Epstein Files Cover-up

Christian Nationalist and MAGA minion Todd Starnes did not take kindly to Trump attacking his base over their frustration with his cover-up of the Epstein files.

Starnes was formerly a Fox News reporter, but he was too off-the-wall for them, so he was jettisoned.

STARNES: Well, there's just one problem here. One problem with the president's position. It turns out his supporters did indeed take the story hook, line, and sinker because Donald Trump was the one fishing with that story throughout the presidential campaign. The president is the one who made Epstein the story. And quite frankly, what happened today is a slap in the face to conservatives, many of whom feel humiliated and, quite frankly, screwed over. Well, the president telling reporters in the Oval Office that he's lost faith in certain people within the MAGA movement because they were duped by the Democrats. Funny, because that's, quite frankly, what a lot of MAGA leaders are saying right now about the White House.

When the former Family Research Council president, Tony Perkins, starts questioning Trump, then he has a problem.

Donald Trump, Kash Patel, Dan Bongino, Steve Bannon, and almost every other MAGA media influencer hyped the Epstein file to the high heavens.

Rooting out "elitist pedos" goes back to the beginnings of QAnon during the 2016 election.