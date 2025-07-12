MAGA Base On Epstein Files Cover-up: Trump Is 'The Deep State'

Earlier today at the Student Action Summit in Florida, MAGA supporters called out Trump for his alleged cover-up of releasing the Jeffrey Epstein files and now dub him, the new "deep state" over it.

Steve Bannon and his Real America's Voice podcasters convened at the conference and continually bashed Trump and his administration for hiding the Epstein files and not deporting millions of migrants.

Co-host Natalie Winters was furious over the cover-up," You can't have a digital surveillance state here in the United States, yet conveniently, when it touches up against something that would expose the ruling regime, the ruling powers in this country, all of a sudden, oh, we've never collected, we've never looked at anything that they've been doing."

Bannon turned the microphone over to a RAV correspondent to interview a bunch of MAGA men attending the conference. It's obvious the Jeffrey Epstein cover-up is not going away lightly.

"Yeah, we're getting lied to. The pedophiles aren't being rounded up," Julian Nairmore said.

Bannon turned to Blue Jackson for this portion of the interview.

BANNON: What if you have, right there, if you had to, if you were in the Oval this morning with the President before he left for Kerrville, Texas. 1:50 Give me your top three things that you would tell the President of the United States that coming from a young person in the base and a dedicated worker and follower of his that you feel he needs to do right now. JACKSON: We need to enforce the laws of this country. And, you know, like you said, Steve, there's no better question than who rules America. It's not the people. So we need to, obviously, have the declassification of the- BANNON: You don't think Donald Trump as President, you would tell Donald Trump in the Oval Office that you think there's an open question with him as Commander-in-Chief and doing all he's doing, you would actually tell Trump you don't know, you question who rules this country? JACKSON: I definitely would because it's a blackmail ring and anybody who wouldn't is not paying attention. Simply put, Epstein himself said that he was best friends on the stand with Donald Trump. So anybody who thought that these files were going to get just declassified because we pressured him enough or you voted harder enough is just lying to yourself.

BANNON: Do you agree with a special prosecutor has to be an independent special prosecutor has to take over? Do you believe that DOJ and FBI right now, with the guys who we're all close to, Pam Bondi, Dan Bongino, Kash Patel, do you think they have any credibility left to pursue this? JACKSON: No, and I'll tell you exactly why, Steve, because in 2016, we trusted the plan with Trump, but now Trump has become the deep state. The exact thing, we voted him in. BANNON: Why do you say he's become the deep state?



JACKSON: What is more deep state than covering up for pedophiles? Why would you go to that island? Why? Tell me why would you go to that island? Why would you go on the plane? Why are his top donors, sorry. Why are his top donors neighbors? Anybody agree with that? Are we going to lose part of the base if we don't?

The shine is coming off Trump from his MAGA base over the Epstein cover-up.

It seems this is not going away any time soon.