Alex Jones Backpedals: 'I Love The President'

It's a love that transcends all of time!
Alex Jones Backpedals: 'I Love The President'
Credit: Sceengrab
By John AmatoJuly 19, 2025

Alex Jones has now flipped back into Trump's arms after telling Real America's Voice Steve Bannon that the media blew his angst put of proportion and he still loves Demented Donald.

The fact that a lying scumbag who lost a billion-dollar lawsuit against the Sandy Hook families has access to a sitting president and gets leaks of information from members of the White House and the DOJ is astounding and disgusting.

BANNON: Can you just explain to the audience for a second this Epstein situation and your ongoing relationship with the president and supporting his policies and him?

JONES: Absolutely. I'd love to clarify that. CNN, Wall Street Journal, you know, the front of Drudge was based on the Democrat Party mouthpiece.

You know, Jones divorces Trump. Trump divorces him and anybody else who questions Epstein.

That is totally not true.

They've taken little short clips out of context, as they always do.

I love the president.

He has incredible courage.

Alex Jones and the rest of the MAGA influencers are caught in a bind because they've made their living off of peddling wild conspiracies and insane lies to their base.

They are forced to cry about the Epstein files, but must still pledge allegiance to Trump at the detriment of their viewers' anger.

They can all go to hell.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon