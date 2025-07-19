Alex Jones Backpedals: 'I Love The President'

Alex Jones has now flipped back into Trump's arms after telling Real America's Voice Steve Bannon that the media blew his angst put of proportion and he still loves Demented Donald.

The fact that a lying scumbag who lost a billion-dollar lawsuit against the Sandy Hook families has access to a sitting president and gets leaks of information from members of the White House and the DOJ is astounding and disgusting.

BANNON: Can you just explain to the audience for a second this Epstein situation and your ongoing relationship with the president and supporting his policies and him? JONES: Absolutely. I'd love to clarify that. CNN, Wall Street Journal, you know, the front of Drudge was based on the Democrat Party mouthpiece. You know, Jones divorces Trump. Trump divorces him and anybody else who questions Epstein. That is totally not true. They've taken little short clips out of context, as they always do. I love the president. He has incredible courage.

Alex Jones and the rest of the MAGA influencers are caught in a bind because they've made their living off of peddling wild conspiracies and insane lies to their base.

They are forced to cry about the Epstein files, but must still pledge allegiance to Trump at the detriment of their viewers' anger.

They can all go to hell.