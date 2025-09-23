Trump's Offers Uplifting Words To The UN: 'Your Countries Are Going To Hell'

Dear world, we are so very sorry about this.
By Conover KennardSeptember 23, 2025

Donald J. Trump addressed the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, the 80th anniversary of the world body, and it felt lifted straight out of Idiocracy. He bashed the UN, saying, “What is the purpose of the United Nations? It’s not even coming close to living up to that potential.”

Trump, who sees himself as the most intelligent man in the world, talked down to our European allies. It was one embarrassing moment to another as Trump said the prolonged war in Ukraine is making Russia "look bad," insisting that it was supposed to be "just a quick little skirmish."

Trump declared Christianity to be the "most persecuted religion on the planet."

"Together, let us defend free speech and free expression," Trump said. At the same time, he's been clamping down on free speech in the U.S. "Let us protect religious liberty, including for the most persecuted religion on the planet today. It's called Christianity."

It's as if he couldn't stop himself.

“It’s too bad that I had to do these things instead of the United Nations doing them,” Trump said. “I ended seven wars, dealt with the leaders of each and every one of these countries, and never even received a phone call from the United Nations offering to help in finalizing the deal.”

And he just kept going.

“You’re destroying your countries,” he said, urging world leaders to adopt his harsh approach on immigration. “I can tell you I’m really good at this stuff. Your countries are going to hell.”

This one is a doozy:

“During the campaign, they had a hat, the best-selling hat, ‘Trump was right about everything,’” he said while discussing climate change. “And I don’t say that in a bragging way, but it’s true. I’ve been right about everything.”

If you thought the UN was going to laugh at him again, you were wrong. Everyone remained silent as he rambled on, veering from one bizarre topic to the next. But one thing he made clear: He is not the most intelligent man in the world. Contrary to his beliefs, he is painfully stupid, and most of us, while watching the spectacle, died a little bit inside.

I'll leave this here:

Trump to the UN: "I'm really good at this stuff. Your countries are going to hell."

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-09-23T14:39:28.395Z

