Trump/Epstein Friendship Statue Destroyed And Removed From Natl Mall

As I previously wrote, a sculpture popped up on the National Mall Tuesday showing Donald Trump holding hands with his former BFF, the sex-trafficking pedophile, Jeffrey Epstein. A plaque said it had been made and placed there, directly across from the Capitol, “In Honor of Friendship Month.” There were also plaques commemorating the lewd, signed birthday card Trump ridiculously denied having sent his (presumably) favorite pedo. An anonymous group called The Secret Handshake was behind the installation.

The White House first shrugged off the commemoration, albeit grudgingly. A spokesperson said on Tuesday, “Liberals are free to waste their money however they see fit.” But after the sculpture made national and international news, somebody’s fee fees were too hurt to tolerate this Constitutionally-protected freedom of speech and expression any longer. The U.S. Park Police destroyed the piece of art Tuesday night, reportedly after “there was internal pressure to find a reason to remove this statue.”

Via HuffPost:

The group’s leader, who asked to remain anonymous, told HuffPost in an interview Wednesday that the group had a legal permit for the statue until Sunday at 8 p.m. A copy of the permit was reviewed by HuffPost. “We found out at the end of the day that some people within the Parks Department aka most likely the Trump administration were trying to find ways to say we were not in compliance. We were then told everything is OK and that if the administration decided to remove it we would have 24 hours notice to take it down ourselves,” he said. ”Instead, they showed up in the middle of the night without notice and physically toppled the statue, broke it, and took it away.”

It's too bad the statue will not get the full-length viewing it deserves. But if putting a huge spotlight on Trump’s pedo palsiness and trolling were the goals, the project succeeded spectacularly.