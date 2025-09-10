'It's A Dead Issue': Trump Gaslights His Base On Epstein

Donald J. Trump is in the middle of another scandal, this time involving notorious sex trafficking pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. The pussy grabber's signature and message on the pedo's birthday card, which emerged this week, is blowing up the Internet. MAGA is trying to call the signature 'fake," but why would someone fake Trump's signature decades ago (2003 to be exact), and it appears to be the president's well-known autograph.

NBC News asked Trump to comment on his newest indecent scandal, but he didn't have much to say about the House Democrats' release of the birthday message on Monday, calling it a “dead issue.”

"I don’t comment on something that’s a dead issue," Trump told NBC. "I gave all comments to the staff. It’s a dead issue."

And on Truth Social, Trump has avoided discussing his current scandal. Instead, he's lashing out at the Fed over his abysmal jobs report, talking about the "power of prayer," and crime in "Democrat-run cities."

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt today alleged that Trump "did not write the letter," but the Wall Street Journal is standing by its story. Leavitt claims it will be brought to court, which means that discovery should be very interesting.

Leavitt: "The president has one of the most famous signatures in the world, and he has for many many years ... the president did not write that letter. He did not sign those documents. He maintains that position and that position will be argued in court." — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-09-09T18:17:45.015Z

There is one thing this administration is good at: Gaslighting. We've already had a glimpse of the truth, but MAGA is being gaslit.