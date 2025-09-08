Surprise! MAGA Mike Johnson Changes His FBI Informant Story

On Friday, House Speaker Mike Johnson made an incredible claim, saying Donald Trump worked as an FBI informant to bring sex trafficking pedophile Jeffrey Epstein down. "He's not saying that what Epstein did is a hoax, it's a terrible, unspeakable evil," Johnson said. "He believes that himself. When he first heard the rumor, he kicked him out of Mar-a-Lago."

"He was an FBI informant to try to take this stuff down," he added. "The president knows and has great sympathy for the women who have suffered these unspeakable harms. It's detestable to him. He and I have spoken about this as recently as 24 hours ago."

Well, now it's Monday, and Trump's little Johnson is walking that back via a statement.

“The Speaker is reiterating what the victims’ attorney said, which is that Donald Trump — who kicked Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago — was the only one more than a decade ago willing to help prosecutors expose Epstein for being a disgusting child predator,” the statement read, according to The Washington Post.

Rolling Stone reports:

According to five Trump administration officials and others close to the president, Johnson’s “informant” claim on Friday night sparked widespread confusion within the ranks of Trump’s government, with several senior officials blindsided or just completely perplexed by what the Trump-aligned House speaker could have possibly meant. For some in the administration, the confusion spilled over into Saturday, with some officials still unsure about whether Johnson was citing some explosive, unheard-of insider information, or if he misspoke or was freelancing extemporaneously. “What the hell is he doing?” one senior Trump administration appointee told Rolling Stone, after being asked about the Johnson “informant” comment. Other Trump advisers say it’s their understanding that Johnson was referencing past claims made in the media about Trump; however, these claims did not amount to the idea he was a federal “informant.”

Well, thanks for the clarification, Mike. Everyone knew it was bullshit anyway, and just a desperate attempt to give cover to the Trump administration over a sex trafficking pedophile. And it's more likely that Trump broke ties with Epstein over a real estate deal, specifically a 2004 bidding war over a Palm Beach oceanfront mansion that drove a wedge between the two friends. Because Epstein isn't the only pedophile Trump was friends with. Mike should look into what the Bible says about lying.