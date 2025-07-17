Mike Johnson Speaks Out Of Both Sides Of His Whiny Little Mouth

Mike "Jesus" Johnson demanded yesterday that the government “put everything out there” when it comes to information about Jeffrey Epstein, a declaration that appeared to put him at odds with his pal Lumpy, whose Justice Department has said that no further details about Epstein will be coming. But given the opportunity to “put everything out there,” Magic Mike declined. Via Vanity Fair:

Yes, just hours after telling right-wing podcaster Benny Johnson that he is “for transparency” when it comes to Epstein, the GOP leader blocked a procedural maneuver by Democrats that would have set up a vote in the House to release the Epstein “files.”

Johnson is not the only one who has publicly demanded that more information about Epstein be shared with the public, and then stonewalled an attempt to do so. Also on Tuesday, GOP representative Marjorie Taylor Greene insisted that “America deserves the truth about Jeffrey Epstein,” and then voted against Democrats’ move to release the documents.

Republicans are, of course, in an extremely tough position that is entirely of their own making. After spending years insisting that there was a vast cover-up designed to protect the “elites” implicated in Epstein‘s crimes, Trump has now told them to move on. And, of course, Trump has only himself to blame when it comes to his supporters refusing to move on, given that it was less than a year ago that that he conspiratorially declared that it was “very interesting” that Epstein’s alleged client list had not been made public and told podcast host Lex Friedman, “It’s very interesting, isn’t it? It probably will be [made public], by the way, probably.“ He added, “I’d have no problem with [that].” As a reminder, it also wasn’t so long ago that Trump was publicly suggesting that Epstein may have been murdered.