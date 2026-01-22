Steve Bannon Gushes Over TACO Trump Accomplishing Nothing With Greenland

Real America's Voice Steve Bannon and Eric Bolling tried to put lipstick on a pig after Taco Trump pulled back from his tariff and invasion threats against Greenland in Davos today.

Trump's thuggery failed to force Denmark and the NATO nations to comply with his demands of taking over Greenland and after the stock markets collapsed on his renewed tariff threats, Trump backed off claiming he has a vague framework of a future deal in an effort to save face.

Enter his MAGA enforcers to mop up the mess.

BOLLING: And the reason why I say this, Steve, is because there's a thing that guys on Wall Street, I talk to these guys every day, they call it the TACO trade. Trump always chickens out, taco, it's BS. You know what he's doing? He talks in platitudes, he talks in, this is your potential risk, and then he works the room quietly. You call it TACO if you want, but the reality is, it's effective. BANNON: I think part of that, that's what I said about the Switzerland and Macron and Carney, he called Carney right out to his face and said, hey, look, we're defending you guys, no more smack talk or you'll regret that. That was, I think, the gangster part. I think the EU guys took it as the gangster part. President Trump came in there, but he's not messing around. He does this for, fires for effect a lot. He knows what he's doing, he's a master negotiator. And hey, the proof's in the pudding, he came out, everybody's working together, they came out and a couple hours after is really his first bilat on this, at least they said terms agreed or framework for a deal. I'm sure we'll get more details. Of course, we strongly recommend that President Trump stop by Greenland on his way back from Davos tomorrow. I think that'd be a great, I think it'd be a great end to the trip.

These scumbuckets can't paint over Trump's nonsensical and crazy speeches but they can pretend it all makes sense.

I imagine the U.S. will open more military bases in Greenland if there were actual talks so Trump can declare he was playing four-dimensional chess.