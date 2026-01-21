Trump Straight-Up Sounds Like A Demented Mob Boss In Davos

What an embarrassment.
By Conover KennardJanuary 21, 2026

Donald J. Trump is speaking to global leaders in Davos, Switzerland, but he came out sounding like a demented mob boss with more threats to Greenland. The good news: He looks bad, really bad. Trump, 79, looks tired and sounds incoherent at times. He's lost his juice. Walk into the light, Donald.

Back to the mob stuff.

"So we want a piece of ice for world protection, and they won't give it," Don Trump said. "We've never asked for anything else, and we could have kept that piece of land, and we didn't. So they have a choice."

"You can say yes, and we will be very appreciative, or you can say no, and we will remember," he continued.

Then, he started talking about using force to acquire Greenland.

"We probably won't get anything unless I decide to use excessive strength and force, where we would be frankly unstoppable," he said. But I won't do that.
I don't have to use force, I don't want to use force, I won't use force."

It's just like Trump to grab something without consent. Despite Trump's wild-eyed claims that Greenlanders want to be with the U.S., 85% of the island's population begs to differ. Only 6 percent want to be a part of the United States.

Trump's use of abusive rapey talk won't help his obsession with annexing Greenland.

Oh, and there is this bit of weirdness from "Daddy" Trump:

Trump on NATO: "Until the last few days when I told them about Iceland, they loved me. They called me daddy."

(He means Greenland.)

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-01-21T14:19:39.531Z

Trump: "So we want a piece of ice for world protection. And they won't give it. They have a choice. You can say yes and we will be very appreciative, or you can say no and we will remember."

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-01-21T14:22:52.183Z

