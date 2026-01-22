Trump Claims He's A Dictator

Addressing leaders at the World Economic Forum, Donald Trump veered off into La-la land when he proclaimed himself dictator.

Trump rambled about Larry, and then he bragged about getting great reviews on his speech -- (Karoline Leavitt must have told him how much she loved it.) -- and was surprised because people usually call him a horrible dictator.

Demented Donald then boasted that the world needs a dictator sometimes.

TRUMP: I mean, the people here, I guess because of Larry, the people that came to this event, it's really incredible. I wasn't sure how it was gonna turn out. We had somebody, as you know, that ran it for many, many years, and I'm not sure what happened there, but I figured, well, that's all right. They had a hell of a run in Davos. Then I heard Larry was taking it over, more or less, and he called me. He said, would you do me a favor? Would you be there? And we've had some great business dealings together, and he's a great, he's one of you, he's one of the greats, and it was an honor. We had a good speech. We got great reviews. I can't believe it. We got good reviews on that speech. Usually they say, he's a horrible dictator-type person. I'm a dictator, but sometimes you need a dictator, but they didn't say that in this case, and no, it's common sense.



It's all based on common sense. It's not conservative or liberal or anything else. It's mostly, I'd say, 95% common sense, and that's what we have.

Does Trump ever STFU?

He's eating more than McDonald's fish filet sandwiches.

A dictatorship is what Trump loves most about being in politics. With a compliant Republican led Congress and Supreme Court, he gets to do and say most anything.

Any dictator in history runs his country like a fascist overlord, with a secret police frightening the populace.

That's not common sense, that's thuggery.