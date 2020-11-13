Politics
Pathetic Peter Navarro Claims He's Preparing For A Trump Second Term

Of all Trump advisors, Peter Navarro has been one of the most evil.
By John Amato
I can't wait for the day to write that Peter Navarro will no longer be on my teevee carnival barking for a presidential administration or set foot in the White House in an official capacity again.

The Trump official now calls himself a social scientist because he embarrassed himself so much while defending Trump joined Marie about her almost show on FOX Business the work made this asinine remarks.

“We're moving forward here at the White House under the assumption that there will be a second Trump term,” he said smugly.

Navarro then claimed they only want verifiable ballots counted, which is exactly what happened.

And then he called the election an "immaculate deception.”

He's a liar, a fraud, and the worst of the worst when it comes to stroking Trump's ego and lying to the American people.

And soon to be gone as well Kayleigh "Hatch act violator" McEnany, also quipped on FOX Business that Trump will attend the inauguration, but not to do what a normal person would do.

“The president will attend his own inauguration, he would have to be there in fact," McEnany said.

