Peter Navarro: 'President Trump Is Going To Get A Second Term'

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro insisted over the weekend that President Donald Trump will have a second term regardless of the election results.
During an interview with Eric Bolling of Sinclair broadcasting, Navarro was asked how Joe Biden's presidency would impact negotiations with China.

"Well, President Trump is going to get a second term," Navarro said defiantly. "President Trump is the only president, really the only person in the deep swamp here to stand up to communist China."

Navarro argued that Biden is "totally compromised" by China because of the "Hunter Biden laptop."

The trade adviser also repeated unsubstantiated claims that COVID-19 "mostly likely" came from a Chinese bioweapons laboratory.

