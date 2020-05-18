Trump Claims He's Taking Hydroxychloroquine Preventatively (UPDATED)

Donald Trump held an impromptu press conference in the Oval Office to perform for reporters on Monday.

As Trump was disparaging Dr. Bright's testimony about hydroxychloroquine and the unpreparedness of the Trump administration and Trump's refusal to take action immediately when the coronavirus was discovered, Donald blurted out an utterly bizarre statement.

"I happen to be taking it," he said to a stunned press gaggle.

Reporters yelled in disbelief, "Hydroxychloroquine?"

He replied," I'm taking it, Hydroxychloroquine."

"When?"

"Right now. A couple of weeks ago I started taking it."

"Why?

Trump replied, "Because I think it's good. I've heard a lot of good stories and if it's not good I'll tell you right."

Trump said he hoped to not be taking it soon but if he doesn't have the coronavirus so why is he taking it at all since it's not not a drug that immunizes you from COVID-19.

"I’ve taken it for one-and-a-half weeks now,” Trump said. “And I’m still here. I’m still here.”

Dr. Bright had claimed in his whistle-blower complaint that he was removed from his job for questioning the use of hydroxychloroquine.

"Did the White House doctor recommend he take it?" reporters asked.

He confirmed the White House doctor did prescribe it for him but that he asked for it.

Maybe Trump can start injecting Clorox into his veins because he heard that works too.

Welcome to another bizarre day in the Donald Trump administration during another crazy coronavirus task force press conferences.

All Trump is doing is making it more acceptable for those who support him to take a drug that has serious side effects and has been unproven as an effective drug against the new virus.

We need to see the proof of Trump's claim that he's been taking Hydroxychloroquine.

He said he never mentioned it before because no reporter asked if he was taking it.

That's a lot of crap too because why would any reporter ask him if he was taking it if he hadn't tested positive for the virus?

Trump has turned the office of the presidency and the responsibility to the American people it holds into a cheap carnival.

Note: The use of hydroxycloroquine has been exclusively to minimize the effects of Covid-19 by giving patients very high doses of the drug in combination with a Z-Pak. After several studies which show that not only are patients not helped by the drug but actually endangered, the FDA issued a warning against it. But why would Trump believe in science?

UPDATE: Trump's doctor has written a letter which does not actually confirm that he is taking the drugs he says he is.