Text For 'Trump Life Payment' Donation Demand Sounds Like The Mob

On a GOP website seeking donations, it claims to be an "authentic website of Trump headquarters," then says, "Dear President Trump, Yes! I am proud to accept my Republican National Committee Life Membership," for the cost of "$750" for a "full membership."

Roger Sollenberger of the Daily Beast tweeted out a screen capture of a July 4th text that reads, "Your $45 payment is due. Fulfill Trump Life payment or face possible suspension," adding, "Act HERE, Friend" alongside a link.

Just saw this threatening Trump/RNC text from July 4th weekend. “Payment is due,” or “face possible suspension.”



Payment. Not donation. Payment. pic.twitter.com/deyE6UqRtA — Roger Sollenberger found true love, suckers (@SollenbergerRC) July 11, 2022

Abhorrent bs email I received on July 4… https://t.co/dAahJ8MzvC pic.twitter.com/Nw3yviGa1z — Bells Velma (@BellsVelma) July 11, 2022

The "Payments" are supposed to be donations to the Republican National Committee. And even though the site claims to be an "authentic website of Trump headquarters," at the bottom of the page, it reads, "Not Authorized By Any Candidate Or Candidate's Committee." Republicans sound like thugs these days, but they had a good teacher with former President Donald Trump.

Payments should be for services rendered, not donations to shitty politicians. That message shows their disdain for Trump supporters. That isn't even from Trump, but they're using the twice-impeached President's name.