It's Uncanny How Much Trump Sounds Like Nixon

CNN released this side-by-side comparison of Trump and Nixon this morning.

And yeah, they both want an end to their investigation, claim innocence and have an "I am not a crook" moment, Trump adding lots of "believe me's" to his denials.

Of course, Trump never had a successful trip to Asia like Nixon did.

He didn't make the world better with the creation of the Environmental Protection Agency like Nixon did.

And Nixon never provided opportunities for grifting to his children and sons-in-law like Trump does.

Nixon was, of course, a president who never tweeted. But he engaged in dirty tricks to win an election.

This whole thread shows the comparison: