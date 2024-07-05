Qevin Goes After Biden For Offering Cookies In Oval Office

Does Kevin McCarthy have a job?

Kevin McCarthy weighed in on the important issues of the day this weekend, and noted what he finds "depressing" and it's pretty weird. McCarthy, who was House Speaker for a minute, explained on Fox News that President Joe Biden offers cookies to guests in the Oval Office, which depresses him. Maybe the New York Times can run a "why that's bad for Biden" piece on cookie-gate.

"And Biden's Oval Office, it is the quietest place, no one's around," he said. The only thing, there are cookies."

"He offers you cookies every time you're in there," he added. "And he goes and gets them. I mean, it is a depressing moment."

Hey, Kevin, you know what you should find "depressing?" You don't have a job, and you were the first House speaker to be removed from the role -- and by your colleagues, you cookie-hating amateur. Maybe he's a hamberder type of guy. Or perhaps he should be depressed that Trump, as it turns out, called Jeffrey Epstein frequently. Or the fact that Lumpy wants to be a dictator and a king. There is a lot for Republicans to be depressed about, but accepting a cookie graciously isn't one of them. At least it wasn't until now.

Xitter had thoughts:

One of the reasons why Biden outmaneuvered McCarthy in every Oval Office negotiation which led to McCarthy losing his job and then quitting Congress is because McCarthy is a vapid, self-promoting moron.



Another reason is because McCarthy's pea-brain was focused on the cookies. https://t.co/BjjAzgTtuZ — Sean Casten (@SeanCasten) July 4, 2024

I only got a cupcake when I was invited to the White House, and it was such a highlight I stopped and took pictures of it in front of everyone. I can’t imagine how miserable a person you have to be to complain about being offered a cookie. https://t.co/NSJdLFmkXH pic.twitter.com/qMITOGx9SA — Ryan Marino, MD (@RyanMarino) July 4, 2024

Breaking: California Man Unfamiliar with Good Manners. Finds Displays of Hospitality Unsettling. https://t.co/zWENg9PaOU — Rebekah, Caffeinated Crone ☕️ (@RebekahWriter) July 4, 2024

What a bitter and powerless carcass McCarthy is. https://t.co/IwG57Tu0s6 — David Lytle (@davitydave) July 4, 2024

It's depressing to Kevin McCarthy that the President of the United States is a kind man?



Tells you all you need to know about today's GOP.



(And who the bleep doesn't like cookies.) https://t.co/ix2yVphcrZ — Janice Hough (@leftcoastbabe) July 3, 2024

You cookie-hating little ratfucker.