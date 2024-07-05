Barbara Boxer Lets Former Colleagues Have It Over Biden Attacks

Former California Sen. Barbara Boxer yesterday bashed her former colleagues who have called for Joe Biden to drop out of the race after last week’s presidential debate against former President Trump. Via the Hill:

“I disagree with these members who are coming on TV for their five minutes of fame and pushing out a man who has been one of the greatest presidents since FDR,” Boxer said during an interview on CNN.

Boxer previously told Los Angeles Times columnist Mark Barabak that the president should get two weeks to prove to the American people that he’s up for the job and that the shaky debate performance was a fluke.

“There are two schools of thought. My school of thought is show us the comeback,” Boxer told CNN. She referred to Trump, Biden’s Republican opponent in the November election, as the “true threat.”

[...] “Please spare me your five minutes of fame,” Boxer said. “Give this man a chance to pick himself up. He’s done it so many times.”