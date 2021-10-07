Bernie Sanders Lets Manchin Have It Over 'Entitlement' Remarks

Great Maddow interview with Sen. Bernie Sanders last night in which he spelled out his frustration with Joe Manchin's comments about Bernie wanting an "entitlement" society (West Virginia is the 4th largest recipient of federal funds, but okay, Joe) as opposed to the "compassionate and rewarding society" Manchin says he wants.
He's also pushing back hard on Manchin's and Kyrsten Sinema's obstruction of the reconciliation bill.
“I could, in five minutes, go to Chuck Schumer, the Senate majority leader, and say, ‘Chuck, I can’t support this bill unless you have a Medicare-for-all provision.’ But I’m not going to do that,” he said.
“It is wrong and it is really not playing fair that one or two people think that they should be able to stop what 48 members of the Democratic caucus want, what the American people want, what the president of the United States wants.
“Two people do not have a right to sabotage.”
Go, Bernie, go!