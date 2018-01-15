Donald Trump Echoes Richard Nixon: 'I Am Not A Racist'

After Trump's 'shithole' comment was reported on Thursday evening, a revolving non-denial/denial of excuses and subterfuge emerged before Trump came out to deny it two days later.

Does Trump's denial remind you of anyone?

On Sunday, Trump said, "I am not a racist. I'm the least racist person you have ever interviewed."

On November 17, 1973 Nixon said, "People have got to know whether or not their president is a crook. Well, I'm not a crook."

And don't forget Trump's threat to make Nixonian recordings of Oval Office conversations...How did that work out for Tricky Dick?

Never said anything derogatory about Haitians other than Haiti is, obviously, a very poor and troubled country. Never said “take them out.” Made up by Dems. I have a wonderful relationship with Haitians. Probably should record future meetings - unfortunately, no trust! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

Need I say more?

Ed. Note: Be sure to watch the video to see them side by side. It's uncanny.