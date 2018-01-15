Donald Trump Echoes Richard Nixon: 'I Am Not A Racist'

By John Amato
After Trump's 'shithole' comment was reported on Thursday evening, a revolving non-denial/denial of excuses and subterfuge emerged before Trump came out to deny it two days later.

Does Trump's denial remind you of anyone?

On Sunday, Trump said, "I am not a racist. I'm the least racist person you have ever interviewed."

On November 17, 1973 Nixon said, "People have got to know whether or not their president is a crook. Well, I'm not a crook."

And don't forget Trump's threat to make Nixonian recordings of Oval Office conversations...How did that work out for Tricky Dick?

Need I say more?

Ed. Note: Be sure to watch the video to see them side by side. It's uncanny.


