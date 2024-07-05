LBJ Signed Civil Rights Act Sixty Years Ago This Week

On July 2, 1964, President Johnson signed into law the Civil Rights Act. It was a continuation of his and JFK's agenda.

“We believe that all men are created equal,” Johnson said. “Yet many are denied equal treatment. We believe that all men have certain unalienable rights. Yet many Americans do not enjoy those rights. We believe that all men are entitled to the blessings of liberty. Yet millions are being deprived of those blessings — not because of their own failures, but because of the color of their skin.”

"It was an answer to President John F. Kennedy’s call for national action to guarantee the equal treatment of every American regardless of race," Whitehouse.org

Then came the racist violence.

Then came a series of acts of racist terror that shocked the country. On May 2, 1963, Theophilus Eugene “Bull” Connor, the commissioner of public safety in Birmingham, Ala., ordered police to attack Black protesters, including children. Televised footage showed police officers beating Black protesters with batons, police dogs attacking protesters and powerful fire hoses pummeling Black people.

On June 11, 1963, Kennedy delivered a televised speech proposing a civil rights act.

That night, civil rights leader Medgar Evers, a field secretary for the NAACP in Mississippi, was fatally shot by a white supremacist hiding in a honeysuckle bush across the street from the Evers home in Jackson.

White supremacists like the KKK used religion as their cudgel.

We are seeing similar actions taking place under the guise of Christian Nationalism and white supremacy that has overtaken the GOP.

On signing Civil Rights Act sixty years ago today, LBJ told Americans, "Let us pray for wise and understanding hearts. Let us lay aside irrelevant differences and make our Nation whole." pic.twitter.com/Fx9Cbd0Ajk — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) July 2, 2024

Open thread below...