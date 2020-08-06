2020 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

75 Years Ago Today

The 75th Anniversary of the Atomic Bomb on Hiroshima.
By Tengrain

The U.S. dropped the world’s first atomic bomb on Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945, destroying the city and killing 140,000 people.Three days later, the U.S. dropped a second bomb on Nagasaki, killing another 70,000.

It’s always worth noting that this happened, that we did this. I do not think it is a celebration, but maybe a cautionary tale. Seventy-five years later, we worry about this technology being in the hands of madmen; I maintain it always has been.

Crossposted with permission from Mock Paper Scissors.

Open thread below...

