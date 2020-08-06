75 Years Ago Today

The U.S. dropped the world’s first atomic bomb on Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945, destroying the city and killing 140,000 people.Three days later, the U.S. dropped a second bomb on Nagasaki, killing another 70,000.

It’s always worth noting that this happened, that we did this. I do not think it is a celebration, but maybe a cautionary tale. Seventy-five years later, we worry about this technology being in the hands of madmen; I maintain it always has been.

Crossposted with permission from Mock Paper Scissors.

