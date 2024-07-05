Labour Wins Landslide UK Election Victory

After 14 long years, the UK Conservative Party was crushed in its worst electoral defeat in 200 years.

When the polls closed and Sky News were able to release the results of the exit poll (usually a strikingly accurate indicator of how the election will go), election coverage took an X-rated turn.

Source: BBC

Sir Keir Starmer is the UK's new prime minister, after his Labour Party swept to power in a landslide general election victory. The Conservative Party suffered a huge collapse after a tumultuous 14 years in power, which saw five different prime ministers run the country. Rishi Sunak - the outgoing PM - accepted responsibility for the result and apologised to defeated colleagues during a brief statement outside a rainy 10 Downing Street. He said he would resign as party leader in the coming weeks.

...

The result marks a stunning reversal from the 2019 election when Labour, led by the veteran left-wing politician Jeremy Corbyn, suffered its worst electoral defeat in almost a century. On the other side, Robert Buckland, a former Conservative minister who lost his seat, described it as "electoral Armageddon" for the Tories. It is the party's worst result in almost 200 years, with an ideological battle over its future direction expected to commence in the coming weeks.

...

Britain's House of Commons has 650 MPs, or members of parliament. Each of their "seats" represents an individual constituency - or area – somewhere in the country. So far Labour has won 412 seats, while the Conservatives have slumped to just 120 and centrist Liberal Democrats have taken 71. Reform UK, a successor to the Brexit Party, is set to pick up four seats, as are the left-wing Green Party.

Sky News had an orgasm when the polls closed and the numbers were released.

When the Exit Poll was released on Sky News they just came out with noises. pic.twitter.com/rHM4sFih1i — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) July 4, 2024

Carol Vorderman is a media personality who has been eloquently railing against the Tories for years.

Carol Vorderman, "We've had 14 years of corruption, lies, gas lighting.. Two ex disgraced Tory Chancellors in the studio.. Nadine Dorries who barely turned up for her last year as an MP"



"Everybody out there is thinking: no more of the lies, the deceit, the corruption, the VIP… pic.twitter.com/Lhju3yEKyC — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) July 4, 2024

British comedian Tom Walker has built a career attacking Tory malfeasance.

A new day in Westminster has dawned... pic.twitter.com/rux81xHJLj — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) July 5, 2024

This ignorant twat was once one of the most powerful members of the Tory party. He lost last night standing next to a guy wearing a baked bean balaclava.

meanwhile, Jacob Rees-Mogg has lost his seat to Labour while standing next to a man wearing a baked beans balaclava pic.twitter.com/wCQNaNmXoF — Matthew Champion (@matthewchampion) July 5, 2024

Blâme it on the Tories, indeed.

Blâme it on the tories . pic.twitter.com/loeo2Ptscp — Catherine (@kittycat542) July 4, 2024

Larry and Paul doing what they do, taking the piss out of the Conservatives.