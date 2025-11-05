Steve Bannon Blames Trump For Tuesday's Major GOP Losses

On Tuesday morning, Steve Bannon and Eric Bolling were already blaming Trump for possible Republican losses.

They blamed Trump for not being engaged in the election run and were shocked by how fast the country has turned on MAGA.

This upends the Fox News claims lies that Tuesday's blowout election night for Democrats was "not about Trump."

"It's scary how fast the country's turning," Bolling said. "It's almost like they don't know who is president right now."

Bannon tried to deflect this by whining that the establishment Republicans don't like Trump and then complained Trump wasn't used enough.

BANNON: The Republican establishment hates Trump. They've had no engagement in Trump in any of these elections. He wasn't engaged in New Jersey. He's not engaged in the Commonwealth of Virginia. He's not engaged in New York City. He's not engaged in California. Why? It's always the same mantra. Trump, they use Trump to get, you know, to draw voters, to get, to build momentum. Well, they've got momentum. They use Trump anyway. So you might as well get him out and get engaged.

Bannon is wrong. Trump was heavily behind Jack Ciattarelli, and what was considered to be a one-point race turned into an ass whipping for Trump and Republicans.

Demented Donald, Stephen Miller and every MAGAt endorsed Andrew Cuomo and he still got thumped by Mamdani.

Bannon continued lying about Trump and California.

BANNON: If President Trump had been engaged on this from the beginning, particularly in California, I think there'd be a very different outcome. BOLING: Yeah. BANNON: But you're going to get blown out by 10, 20 points in California tonight. That thing could be over the moment that polls close. Yeah, across the board. BOLLING: All four of the important ones, it's going to, it's not going to be, there's no close race of those four. That's the scariest part, Steve.

If Trump had campaigned in California against Prop 50, it would have passed much higher than 64% that has been counted so far, which supported US democracy.

Bolling correctly said Tuesday night was going to be a blowout of Democrats. Bannon and his ilk somehow believe that Trump won in some landslide when he only won by1.5%.

The segment went on and on and finished with Bannon promoting Trump to run in 2028. The country is "engaged with Trump," since he never stops being on TV.

Tuesday was a reflection of what America thinks about Trump now, and it ain't good.